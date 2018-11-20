Council to give approval to bring investment in Tipperary past €700 million

€4,400 per citizen will have been spent by the council in Tipperary by the end of the current term of the members.

Tipperary County Council is expected to approve its annual Budget on Friday and will take spending well past €700 million over the lifetime of the current administration.

This will be the last Budget of the first all-Tipperary council and while opposition is expected to the estimate of expenditure and income presented by Chief Executive Officer, Mr Joe MacGrath, the feeling is that the budget will be adopted.

It has been a difficult term for the forty strong councillors, with a number of controversies dogging the last year incldiung the latest spat in relation to traveller accomodation in Cabra, Thurles.

But, with the local elections due in the Spring, it is expected that the Budget will be allowed to continue pace with current spending levels, thereby ensuring that approximately €4,400 per person in the county will have been spent over the course of the five year term. Roads, transportation and safety accounts for 29% of the annual spend of the council.

The Budget meeting begins at 10:00am in Clonmel on Friday and is expected to conclude by evening.

