The Tipperary Annual is in the shops from Wednesday (November 21)

Watch out for THE TIPPERARY ANNUAL which goes on sale at top newsagents throughout County Tipperary from this Wednesday, November 21.

From Carrick-on-Suir to Portroe, Emly to Mullinahone, there is plenty for all Tipperary readers at home and abroad in this year’s 96 page production.

Births, weddings, deaths, history, sports, culture, arts and entertainment, everyone is guaranteed a good read once more in our 2018 annual which proved very popular as a Christmas stocking gift last year.

Clonmel native Ruairí R. Walsh takes a reflective look at World War I and those from Tipperary who lost their lives in the ‘Great War.’

Jim Trehy tells the amazing story of how Paddy Coady and Lolo Trehy transported a threshing mill at 4 mph for days from Fethard all the way to Portumna in County Galway.

A feature on Michael Murphy the Thurles Sarsfield and Tipperary All-Ireland winning captain is included.

Clonmel Choral Society showcase the great year they had at the White Memorial Theatre and at the AIMS awards.

Dolores O’Riordan’s wedding in Holycross is also recalled in this production to mark her sad death early in 2018.

And the sad passing of Fr. Ailbe O’Bric this past year is also recalled in this annual.

In a review of the year Jeddy Walsh, reminds us of all the big stories that made the news this year, the good and the bad, the happy and the sad including memories of some locals who passed away during the past year.

Watch out for your copy of THE TIPPERARY ANNUAL from this Wednesday, November 21, at the following outlets.

Super Valu, Main Street, Cashel

Bergins Foodstore, Parnell Street, Clonmel

Super Valu, Kickham Place, Tipperary Town

Super Valu, Poppyfields, Clonmel

Easons, Gladstone Street, Clonmel

Easons, Slievenamon Road, Thurles

Barrys Super Valu, Friar Street, Thurles

Mahers, Liberty Square, Thurles

Centra, Kickham Street, Thurles

Clonmel Service Station, Cahir Road, Clonmel

Centra 2M, The Green, Cashel

Centra, Old Bridge, Dungarvan Road, Clonmel

Eurospar, Main Street, Templemore

Dwyer Newsagent, Stradavoher, Thurles

Centra Service Station, Cappanilly, Borrisoleigh

Prior Park Service Station, Ormonde Centre, Clonmel

Clohessys Garage, Esso Station, Littleton

Centra, Clerihan Village

O’Connells, Church Street, Templemore

Spar, Main Street, Golden

Super Valu 2M, Bridge Street, Cahir

Super Valu 4M, Greystone Street, Carrick-on-Suir

Harveys Spar, Racecourse Road, Thurles

Heffernans Newsagency, Dundrum

Londis, New Inn, Cashel

Centra Service Station, The Mall, Thurles