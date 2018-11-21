Anger in community at decision to close Newcastle Post Office at the end of January next year

Newcastle Post Office is to close at the end of January next year with services transferring to Ardfinnan.

The decision to close the post office has been slammed by Independent TD Mattie McGrath accused An Post of "shoddy disregard" for rural communities.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said there is significant anger at the decision of An Post to cease all trading at Newcastle Post Office . Deputy McGrath was speaking after the final decision of the Independent Assessor appointed by An Post confirmed that from January 31st 2019 no services except mail collection and delivery will be provided for Newcastle village. All Social Welfare and AddressPal Services will be transferred to Ardfinnan Post Office beginning on 1st February:

“The communication we have received from An Post is deeply frustrating, not only for its content but also for the manner in which this entire matter has been handled.

For some bizarre reason, An Post decided to completely sidestep the excellent work and the request for clarification that was put to it by the Newcastle Save Our Post Office Committee.

As I understand it the Committee has been consistently seeking an update on this matter for the last number of weeks but they have heard nothing beyond a reply from An Post indicating that the Review was ongoing.

Unfortunately this is exactly the type of shoddy disregard for rural communities that we have come to expect from An Post even when communities engage in good faith with the Review mechanisms that have been put in place.

We are calling on an Post to immediately reconsider the decision of the Independent Assessor and to facilitate further and more meaningful and respectful engagement with the community and the Save Our Post Office Committee,” concluded Deputy McGrath.