Iceland brings 22 new jobs as it opens Nenagh store

There was a further boost for jobs in Tipperary this week with the opening of the Iceland store in Nenagh.

The frozen food multinational is to create 22 jobs at its store in Stereame, which opened its doors this Monday.

The company already operates a store in Clonmel, which opened in 2016.

“I’m delighted to be leading the team for Iceland Nenagh. The team is looking forward to welcoming customers and showing them what Iceland is all about – innovation, quality and great value,” said Nenagh store manager Samantha Walsh.

Ron Metcalfe, managing director of Iceland Ireland sadi that the group was delighted to open its newest store in Nenagh.