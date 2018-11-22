Tipperary County Council is urged to tackle anti-social behaviour

Tipperary County Council has been called on to root out anti-social behaviour by a “tiny minority” of tenants.

Those engaged in such behaviour are “destroying lives in streets and in estates,” according to Cllr John Carroll.

He has called for a mandatory scheme that makes the council liable to inform residents when someone convicted of anti-social behaviour moves into their area.

“We have to take action. If people are involved in drugs they should be moved out,” he declared.

He warned that if action was not taken, then people would no longer want any further social houses in their area.

Cllr Carroll's call has been backed by Cllr Fiona Bonfield, who told Nenagh Municipal District Council that in the past few months, the council had run into difficulties with Part 8 submissions for social housing in Cormack Drive in Nenagh and in Portroe.

The council was asked to reveal how many tenants had been “taken to task” for their behaviour by Cllr Joe Hannigan.

He said that people allowing the council rent private properties under the HAP scheme were finding their houses being wrecked.

“If it is not tackled we are doing a disservice to those giving us houses to rent,” he said.

However, it was pointed out by Cllr Hughie McGrath that not all tenants were council clients and some may come from HSE or through the RAS scheme.

“We need to bring them all in and make them answerable to the council,” he said.

“Sometimes a landlord doesn't care. We need to either cut out the diease or cancel the contract,” said Cllr McGrath.

Tipperary County Council director of services Donal Purcell said that, in a lot of cases, the anti-social behaviour was more a nuisance issue and that it was followed up.

The councillors were also told by housing official Sean Lonergan the council didn't take anti-social behaviour lightly and Garda checks were carried out.

Where tenants engage in such behaviour, there is a second chance programme they can enter which includes working with drug addiction and mental health services as well as with the council's community liaison officer.

“It is made clear to them what is expected of them and that anti-social behaviour won't be tolerated,” said Mr Lonergan.

However, he warned that even if the council evicted a tenant, “more than likely they will end up at our door the next day as they are listed as homeless”.