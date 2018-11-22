Tipperary is expected to send huge numbers to ICMSA agm

The usual dominant Tipp contingent will be expected to travel to this year’s ICMSA agm to be held in Limerick’s South Court Hotel on November 30.

The line-up of speakers includes EU Commissioner Phil Hogan; Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, and John Jordan, chief executive of Ornua.

It’s also almost certain that questions will be directed at Mr Jordan on the controversy that has erupted following the decision of Glanbia to launch its Truly Grass Fed range in the US export market in direct competition with the Kerrygold range owned and marketed by Ornua, in which Glanbia is the largest shareholder.

ICMSA president Tipp’s Pat McCormack will speak on what has been one of the most challenging years that farmers can remember.

Numbers are limited, so members intending to attend are asked to ring 061-314677 or email info@icmsa.ie to confirm.