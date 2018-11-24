Aurivo decision to cut its October milk price by 1cpl ‘will disappoint suppliers'

The decision by the board of Aurivo to cut their October milk price by just over 1cpl is at odds with the other main milk purchasers’ call and will disappoint their suppliers in one of the most difficult farming and financial years, according to IFA national dairy chairman Tom Phelan.

“IFA’s research has shown that, just like the other main milk purchasers other than the West Cork Co-ops, Aurivo had paid farmers less than the Ornua PPI milk price equivalent for the period from May to September 201,” he said.

Mr Phelan said that under the IFA's calculations, a 350,000-litre Aurivo supplier would have received just under €1,700 more over that period had they been paid the Ornua PPI milk price equivalent. The October price cut will compound this further.

“It is crucial that other co-ops take their lead from Glanbia, Lakeland, Kerry and Dairygold, all of which have held their October prices. Aurivo and all other co-ops must now commit to holding their milk price for the rest of the winter,” he said.