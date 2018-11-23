Tipperary County Council is seeking developers to build at Stereame in Nenagh

Expressions of interest to build houses at Stereame are being sought by Tipperary County Council.

The council hopes that the project will be put out to tender this week.

Nenagh district manager Marcus O’Connor told Cllr Seamus Morris at Nenagh MDC that the site can accommodate 300 houses and that 10 per cent of them will be social housing.

The 80-acre site was bought by the council last year to support ancillary business for First Data, to facilitate the transfer of 10 acres to Nenagh Eire Og GAA club and for housing.

The council was due to sign the land transfer to Nenagh Eire Og this week, he said.

First Data has 110 staff on site and expects to reach its full potential 0f 300 within 18 months.

He expected the housing element to be completed on a phased basis.