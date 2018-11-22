NEWS
Proposal to link up the Tipperary and Waterford greenways
People walking on the Waterford Greenway
The creation of a greenway connecting Carrick-on-Suir with the popular Waterford to Dungarvan Greenway has been proposed as a way of boosting Carrick-on-Suir's tourism industry.
Under the proposal, part of the greenway route would follow an old track linking The Navigation on the Suir near Carrick-on-Suir with the Curraghmore Estate in Portlaw, County Waterford.
Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne, who put forward the idea at the October meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, said the path to the River Suir through Curraghmore Woods was created by a former Lord Waterford in case he needed to make a quick getaway.
A riverside walkway from Dillon Bridge to The Navigation already exists but is overgrown and would need to be developed.
He revealed there is already a move to link the Curraghmore Estate with the Waterford Greenway.
He informed councillors that Portlaw based councillor's motion promoting a proposal to develop a greenway linking Curraghmore Estate with the Waterford Greenway was passed at a meeting of Comeragh Municipal District.
Cllr Dunne said connecting Carrick-on-Suir with the Waterford to Dungarvan Greenway would extend Carrick-on-Suir's tourist industry and argued it was "well worth looking at".
Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Director Pat Slattery said his advice was for a community group to be formed to put forward the proposal and seek funding first for a feasibility study through LEADER and at a later stage for the development of the greenway.
He pointed out that LEADER was struggling to spend the budget it had on rural environment projects.
