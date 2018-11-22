Kilkenny celebrates a decade of Irish craft and design in Cashel 

Kilkenny, the home of Irish craft and design in Cashel will celebrate its 10th birthday tomorrow, on Black Friday, November 24. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Kilkenny will have a host of discounts on offer.

Shoppers can enjoy some birthday cake and nibbles as they pick up some early Christmas gifts from the array of wonderful products that suit every budget and taste this festive season.

Along with the birthday celebrations, Kilkenny will have some great Black Friday savings. Among these are the Max Benjamin French Linen and Blue Azure giftsets which are reduced from €39.95 to €20. The CLUSE watch giftset with grey and rose gold mesh straps is down from €129 to €89. The luxurious VOYA shower gel is reduced from €21 to just €13.

There are lots of Christmas gift options to choose from across textiles, jewellery, glassware, art and prints, ceramics, pottery, cosmetics, fragrance, fashion and accessories. With such a large selection of products to choose from, supporting Irish this Christmas has never been easier.

From glitter baubles to dancing snowmen and gnomes, Kilkenny has a wide selection of decorations that will transform your home into Santa’s grotto. There are so many gift items available instore and online, but for that one person that’s impossible to buy for, never fear! The Kilkenny gift card can be purchased instore or online and is the perfect present to hit the sales hard come January.

All purchases made on Friday will be entered into a draw to win a beautiful hamper worth €400. The birthday celebrations will take place from 10am to 6pm on Friday, November 24th.

For more information on all Kilkenny products, take a look at their website www.kilkennyshop.com or follow them on social media @kilkennyshop.