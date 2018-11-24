Tipperary County Council is not the ‘policing authority’ for CCTV

The Gardai and not local county councils are the policing authority, county councillors have been told.

Tipperary County Council director of services Marcus O’Connor made his comments after Cllr Joe Hannigan told Nenagh MDC that €3m in community funding for CCTV could not be drawn down unless the local authorities became the data protectors.

The Tipperary Star confirmed last week that CCTV in Littleton has yet to be used 12 months after it was installed because national guidelines made the local authority responsible for data protection.

“This needs to be resolved at national level,” said Mr O’Connor. “It is not practical to ask the council or the local community to be data protectors.”

He said that security and crime prevention rested with the Gardai.

Mr O’Connor said that it was not practical either that the Gardai could not look at live CCTV and would have to ask the council to download it for them to view.

The issue was also raised an an IFA meeting on crime in Nenagh earlier this month.