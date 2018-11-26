Nenagh Leisure Centre wins quality standard award

Nenagh Leisure Centre has been presented with an Outstanding National Quality Standard Award from Ireland Active for 2019 at the awards ceremony in Druids Glen Resort.

The National Quality Standard (previously known as the White Flag Award) is a leisure centre and hotel leisure award encompassing safety, hygiene, customer engagement and human resources.

The National Quality Standard categories for leisure facilities are achieved, exceeded, outstanding and Nenagh Leisure Centre has achieved the highest possible category.

The award is determined following adjudication by a jury comprised of an independent panel of experts with industry specific experience including representatives from CARA, IWS, IHF, EHO, Microbiology Department, Trinity College Dublin; National Lifeguard Training Programme and Sport Ireland.

The role of the jury is to validate the process, to ensure consistency and to address any possible anomalies external to the Ireland Active administration.

“This award is a tribute to the dedication and commitment of Tom Mackey and all the staff of Nenagh Leisure Centre,” said Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Mattie Ryan, congratulating the centre.

“Nenagh Leisure Centre is the only such facility in County Tipperary that is accredited to this standard,” he said.

Cllr Ryan, who is also Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, said that he had been impressed by the facilities available at the leisure centre urged the public to continue to use this facility.

“At a time when fitness and health is at the forefront of our agenda, facilities such as this play an important role in our continued wellbeing,” said Cllr Mattie Ryan.