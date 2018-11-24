Tipperary hospital to engage with patients and their family members

South Tipperary General Hospital invited patients, patient family members, carers and volunteers of the hospital to meet and engage with hospital staff at a consultation session with the aim of planning and further developing hospital services.

The session took place in the hospital on Thursday, November 22. The patient engagement session acted as a platform for members of the public to share their experience.

A spokesman said the hospital wishes to engage with the public to understand the experiences of patients, and use this feedback to inform the future planning and development of services.