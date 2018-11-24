Tipperary premiere in Carrick-on-Suir for Kilkenny man's movie

On Sunday, December 16, Carrick on Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre will host a major treat for music lovers with Ned Egan’s marathon musical movie project, Kilkenny Cats and Cousins.

The Kilkenny man of many talents (with big Tipperary connections) is gearing up for a creative cinematic extravaganza that will feature recorded performances from some of Ireland's super-talented singers and the riveting story of his own own stranger than fiction life.

There will be live performances on the night from some of the singers that participated in the movie project, and then the movie itself will be screened.

Ned has been ‘in the wars' in every sense. He fought in the Middle East and Cyprus and survived some of the bloodiest battles of the mid-20th century, after which he emigrated to Australia to work with a mining company, where he lost an eye and suffered acute hearing loss in an explosion.

In the 1980s he returned to his native County Kilkenny, to start a copper etching business in Callan, producing a series of beautiful works depicting all aspects of Irish life and culture that today are displayed in pubs and hotels worldwide.

From an early age Ned has been a prolific writer of poetry and songs. He toured America with the Wolfe Tones in the 1980s and wherever he went adoring women and lovers of Irish traditional music fell swooning at his feet.

The event at the Brewery Lane Theatre will bring his best songs to the world in all their creative glory.

He choose the Carrick-on-Suir venue after a lot of soul-searching (he had originally planned to hold the event in his native county) owing to its proximity to the County Kilkenny border and his wish to accommadate as many fans as possible in the two counties.

Carrick, he felt, is ideal from that point of view. Also, Ned has relatives in Tipperary who adore everything about him apart from his support for the Kilkenny hurling team.

To date several of Ned’s soul stirring poems and songs have been recorded, and now some of Ireland’s top singers and actors are joining his quest to make his mark on the pages of Irish musical history.

A select few who were present to observe the final parts of the film shoot over the past few weeks were left speechless by evocative songs recalling unrequited love, Kilkenny hurling prowess, the battlefields of Flanders, and themes inspired by Ned’s own gargantuan clashes on the ocean with killer sharks from which even his sturdiest shipmates shrank in horror.