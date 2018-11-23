Tipperary County Council approves budget for 2019 despite significant reduction in funding for five municipal authorities

Tipperary County Council approved its annual budget on Friday in Clonmel despite significantly reduced funding for five local authorities who will have to survive 2019 in effect €741,000 short on the previous years allocation.

It will make matters difficult for members of authorities in Clonmel/Cahir,Carrick on Suir,Tippeary/Cashel ,Thurles/Templemore and Nenagh and all will have to cope with reduced funding being made available.

The municipal authorities are paying the price for a decision taken in September by councillors who decided not to maintain property tax at the 2018 level, but to return to the 2017 rate - some 10% less than the current year. This means a loss in revenue to the council of approximately €1.8 million and the Chief Executive Officer Mr Joe MacGrath warned at the time that the reduction will have to have an impact on services provided.

On Friday the reduced income concerning the local property tax along with increases in payroll,energy and insurance costs for Tipperary County Council had an impact on the budget brought forward.There was no increase in commercial rates for 2019 contained in the budget.

Cllr.Michael Smith accused the countymanager of "putting the bootin" on councillors for making that property tax decision inSeptember by cutting the allocation for the five municipal authorities.

"That is a cut at every councillor" said Cllr.Smith who told the county manager the he should respect the members.

In an attempt to identify sources of funding for the municipal authorities a proposal by Cllr.Martin Browne,seconded by David Dunne, that the refund allowed on commercial rates for vacant business premises be reduced by 20% was not approved by the council.Manager Joe McGrath said he would not recommend it.

A proposal that the €58,000 allocated to conferences at home and abroad be reallocated by Cllr.Pat English was also defeated by thirty votes to four.

Fine Gael'sCllr.Michael Fitzgerald proposed the budget and it was seconded by Cllr.John Hannaffin.

The budget was approved by votes to 29 votes to five with five absent.

Friday's annual Budget meeting of Tipperary County Council in Clonmel was the last of the current amalgamated administration and will see the local authority having spent well in excess of €700 million during its lifetime.

The first Budget of the reunified county in 2015, saw expenditure of almost €139 million, and this was followed up by a reduction in 2015 to just short of €136 million. There was some recovery in €2017, with the figure adopted standing at just over €138 million, but the biggest ever budget for the county emerged in the 2018 figures when €146,592,032 was approved by the forty strong council.