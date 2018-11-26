Christopher Geraghty is Cashel Lions Club youth award project winner

Christopher Geraghty of Carron Cashel, a student at Cashel Community School, is the winner of the Cashel Lions Club Youth Award for 2018.

He was chosen by the adjudicators as the most outstanding entry following a recent interview.

The award is given to the young person between the ages of 16 and 19 years who is involved in community work and the winner’s involvement in the Rosegreen area really impressed the panel.

Christopher Geraghty is involved with the Rosegreen Development Association as a helper at the Rosegreen Field Day and assisting with the Rosegreen Community Development Plan.

He assists Rosegreen Tidy Towns committee in achieving their goals. As well as playing hurling and football with the local G.A.A. club, he also assists in underage coaching and helps out as an umpire at matches. He is also involved with Cashel rugby and he assists also with Church duties.

Christopher was presented with his award by Judy Burke from Affinity Credit Union, Cashel the sponsors of the award. He now goes forward to represent Cashel Lions Club at District level.

Paul Monks, the co-ordinator of the project for Cashel Lions Club, was extremely grateful to Affinity Credit Union for their sponsorship. He thanked Cashel Community School for their co-operation, and the adjudicators, Pat Buckley, Kate Fahey and Paddy O’Leary for giving of their time and effort. He believes that Christopher Geraghty is an impressive candidate and will make a strong challenge at the national level.