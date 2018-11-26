Bogus workmen are targeting elderly Co. Tipperary people, warn gardai investigating Bansha and Dundrum incidents 

Tipperary Town District gardai have warned elderly people to be vigilant of bogus workmen offering to do maintenance work on their homes and gardens after three men charged a Bansha pensioner an exorbitant fee for a small amount of tree pruning last week.

The men got the elderly woman to pay them €850 for about ten minutes of work cutting branches off trees at her home last Thursday, November 22. They told her it was half their overall fee.

They called to her house at lunchtime posing as tree surgeons. The woman, had coincidently been contacting tree surgeons to get work done on her trees, according to gardai.

The men were driving a small blue van. Gardai investigating the scam have appealed to anyone in the Bansha area who saw such a vehicle last Thursday to contact Tipperary Garda Station.

Tipperary Town gardai are also investigating a report that suspicious workmen called to an elderly couple in Dundrum over two Saturdays offering to clear gutters and do other outdoor maintenance work. The couple refused and reported their visits to the gardai.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said they were also looking for information from anyone who saw these suspicious workmen calling to homes in the Dundrum area.