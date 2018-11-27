Tipperary motorists urged to take care as high winds expected with Storm Diana

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads this Wednesday as Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for strong winds for Ireland as Storm Diana approaches.

Severe south to southwest winds of 65 to 80 km/h will gust 110 to 130 km/h across parts of the country, and with high seas, there is a risk of coastal flooding from 6am to 2pm.

There is a nationwide yellow weather warning as gale force winds with south to southwest winds of 55 to 65 km/h gusting 90 to 110 km/h from 5am to 4pm in all counties.

The RSA is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

The RSA is advising motorists to beware of objects being blown out onto the road and to watch for fallen debris.

They are also warning motorists that control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds, with high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.