Tipperary in shock as Drom-Inch hurler in his thirties passes away

There is widespread shock throughout Tipperary this morning following news of the sudden death of Drom-Inch hurler Paddy Kennedy.

In his mid thirties, the strong, powerful attacker died suddenly having returned home from soccer training - it is thought that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The popular Drom-Inch man had featured on the club senior team on many occasions where he was always a handful for any defender - his size and strength proving major assets to those around him. And, more recently, Paddy was hurling with the clubs junior team and was a vital cog in their outfit.

An employee of Eurogene AiS, the company paid tribute to Paddy last night. They stated: " It was with great sadness this morning that we learned of the passing of our colleague & friend Paddy Kennedy, Anfield, Bouladuff, Thurles. Our deepest sympathies go to his wife Rachelle, daughter Molly & all his family & friends. Paddy will be much missed by all here in Eurogene AiS & all those in the Dairy & Ag. Industry. He was a much valued member of our team."

Paddy died unexpectedly at home in the loving arms of his wife Rachelle and is predeceased by his father Denis. He is deeply regretted by his wife Rachelle (nee Guiry), daughter Molly, mother Nonie (Nee Collins), sisters and brothers Marese, Shane, Donncha and Antoinette, her partner Tomás, parents-in-law, sisters-in-law, Fiona and Ruth, brothers-in-law Don, Adrian and his partner Thérese-Marie, nephew Quinn, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Paddy's Remains will reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Wednesday evening from 4.30 PM to 7.30 PM. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of St Laurence O'Toole, Munroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30 AM, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Sympathy is tendered to the bereaved at this very difficult time.