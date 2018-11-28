Confusion reigns over Cashel's new bus coachpark

Some bus tour operators are threatening to not park in the Rock of Cashel car park after hearing it may be closed to them, despite there being no truth to the claims, heard this month's Cashel Tipperary Municipal District meeting.

The coachpark near Waller's Lot is nearing completion, but the “wrong message” has gone out that the Rock of Cashel car park may be closed to buses. “This has been in circulation with tour companies. They were told they would not be allowed to go to the Rock car park,” said Cllr Tom Wood.

Cllr Wood called on the authority to clarify the situation regarding the new coachpark on the Clonmel road, “as it relates to the present coach parking facilities at the Rock Car/Coach park and the Main Street Buckley car and coach park.”

Management responded: “the new coach park at the Clonmel road will facilitate coach parking during construction works in Main Street car park (Buckleys) relating to the development of the Cashel Palace Hotel. It will also be available for use after completion of these works to improve parking in the town. There are no changes proposed at the Rock car park.” Cllr Wood said the Rock car park “will still be available”, especially given that some tourists may be elderly and need to be in proximity to the site and toilets.