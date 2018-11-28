Tipp Mid West radio for new site Cashel

Tipp Mid West radio station may soon be moving back into a site in Friar Street, Cashel.

Cllr Tom Wood called on Cashel Tipperary Municipal District to update members on the lease of property at Friar Street to Tipp Mid West Radio to facilitate the re-establishment of the Cashel radio studio and, also, the lease of the former Motor Tax Office on Friar Street to the OPW for the establishment of the Bolton Library Exhibition.

Management responded that a 10-year lease between Tipperary Co. Council and Tipp Mid West was signed on September 28 last.

“The Council is still in discussion with the OPW regarding their specific plans for upgrading the former Motor Tax Office in preparation for its change of use to an exhibition centre for the display of documents, from, and related to, the Bolton Library. Discussions will be concluded as soon as possible,” added District Administrator Marie McGivern.