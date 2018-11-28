Tipperary council meeting ends in chaos over Christmas parking charges proposal

A meeting of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council ended in chaos this afternoon after members unanimously agreed to support the introduction of free parking in Thurles town on each of the three Friday and Saturdays before Christmas, despite the executives warning that the motion could not be implemented. This very hotly debated topic was brought before the local authority by Sinn Fein Cllr David Doran who said that he wanted to give businesses in Thurles town every chance to win over customers at Christmas and having free parking was one way to go about it, he said. Cllr Doran, however, was informed by District Manager Mr Matt Shortt that his motion could not, and would not, be implemented by the executive as it had not been budgeted for and would do nothing to bring shoppers into the town. Mr Shortt said that previous experience of such moves suggests that people will come into the town centre and park up all day long, thereby effectively sterilising the car parking spaces. "What you need to have is movement and turnover of the spaces. You simply cannot implement a motion like this because it wont work and it has not been provided for in the budget," Mr Shortt said. A similar style motion from Cllr Jim Ryan called for the grace period of 15 minutes in Thurles, Templemore and Roscrea to be extended to 30 minutes, but this was defeated by 5/2 when an amendment from Cllr Micheal Lowry called for an overall review of parking charges to be conducted. There was to be no counter proposal to Cllr Dorans motion though and the members became loud and boisterous as the debate shoved on. The executive insisted that the motion could not be taken or implemented - Cllrs Doran and Ryan insisted that it should be put to the vote. "Why vote on it if it cannot be implemented? Cllr Hanafin said. "Because it has been proposed and seconded," replied Cllr Doran. Mr Shortt once again advised the members that a vote would not be appropriate as the motion could not be acted upon, but with insistence, and as other members got up and walked out, the vote was taken with no dissenting voices, thereby effectively rendering it unanimous, although to suggest that it was roundly supported would be very inaccurate. There is now a real quandry in Thurles town. On the one hand, the motion has, seemingly been adopted. On the other hand, the executive are saying that it cannot be implemented and is therefore ineffective. The debate left a very sour taste in the mouth of some members who were smarting afterwards over the refusal to take on the managements advice and the ignoring of what was a plea from the top table not to create such a stalemate.