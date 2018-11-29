Tipperary groups receive €18,650 to fund physical activity for older people

The Go for Life National Grant Scheme celebrated a momentous allocation of funding for sporting activities in older age-groups across Tipperary on Wednesday.

The grant scheme, a combined initiative from Age and Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute almost €18,650 across 64 groups in Tipperary. Nationwide over 1,000 groups will receive grants totalling almost €300,000.

The allocation brings the total grants allocated over the last 18 years to over 14,000 and the total fund allocated to date is €5.7 million.

The national grant scheme is widely recognised for its positive endeavours and encouragement of activity among older people.

Minister of state with responsibility for sport Brendan Griffin said the funding has not only supported older people, but empowered their age group to get more active more often.

“These allocations enable groups across Ireland to achieve activity goals for thousands of older people,” he said.

“Programmes like Go for Life are a great way to bring the National Physical Activity Plan into people’s lives. They provide an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity.

“I am delighted to see that almost €300,000 has been allocated by Sport Ireland to the Go for Life grants to over one thousand groups this year. This means that 30,000 older people will take part in sport and physical activity as a direct result of this grant scheme.

“This scheme is a wonderful way of promoting increased participation for older people.”

Speaking at the launch, chief executive of Sport Ireland John Treacy said the Go for Life initiative continues to power ahead as a valuable resource in getting more older people active.

“We never cease to be amazed by the popularity and enthusiasm for the Go for Life programme,” he said.

“Sport Ireland, along with our partner Age and Opportunity, work tirelessly to deliver opportunities and grants to as many deserving clubs and groups as is possible. There has never been a greater focus on being active and understanding the benefit of keeping fit, and Go for Life is indicative of that appetite in older age-groups.”

The number of people who will take part in activities funded by the 2018 grant scheme is over 30,000. The investment provided by the grant will be subsidised by over 77% of groups and participants. The number of grants allocated exceeds 1,000 for the sixth time and the percentage of successful applicants is 92%.

CEO of Age and Opportunity Karen Smyth said the funding was an important milestone in keeping older age groups healthy and active. She said the allocation of grants ensured clubs and groups from all walks of life could benefit from the scheme

“This year, 309 successful applications were from designated disadvantaged areas and 96 were from applicants who had not previously received a grant,” she said.

“We are delighted to work on this in partnership with Sport Ireland and long may this collaboration continue. Age and Opportunity puts the value that older people bring to our society at the top of its agenda, and the announcement is further evidence of paying tribute to older generation.”

The successful Tipperary groups are:

Cahir ARA, Moycarkey ICA, Spafield Family Resource Centre - Men's Shed, Cahir Day Care Centre, Mount Bruis Women's Group, Kilsheelan and Kilcash ARA, Cappawhite Day Care Centre, Annacarty Donohill ARA, Killenaule ARA, Golden Years Day Care Centre, Sean Kelly Swimming and Sports Centre, Killenaule Senior Citizens Club, Clonakenny ICA, Day Care Centre, Templemore ICA, Ballinaclough ICA Guild, Tipperary Town ICA, Ballingarry ICA, Cashel Day Care Centre, Tipperary ARA, Ballingeary ICA, Thurles ARA, Golden/Kilfeacle ICA, Roscrea ARA, Toomevara ICA, Knockgraffon ICA, Duhill Community Council, Cloughjordan ICA, Thurles ICA, Fethard ICA, Millennium Family Resource Centre FRC, Club 66, Tipperary Sports Partnership, North Tipperary Farm Family, Portroe Over 60s Club, Galbally ARA, Faugheen ICA, Ballycahill Community Group, Cashel and District ARA, Callan ICA, Knock ICA, Aherlow ICA, Carrick Riverstown Killeen ARA, Clogheen ICA, Ballyporeen ICA, South Tipperary Tigers Special Olympics Club, Irish Wheelchair Association Roscrea, Knocklofty ICA, Carrick-on-Suir ICA, Tipperary C.O.P.D Support, Cluain Arann Community Nursing Unit, Carrick-on-Suir ARA, Powerstown/Lisronagh ICA, Templederry ICA, Aras Mhuire Day Care Centre, Borrisoleigh Active Social Club, St. Vincent’s Day Care Centre, Greenhill Nursing Home, Nenagh Guild ICA, Irish Wheelchair Association Tipperary, BCB Heritage Group, Ardfinnan Community Council, Thurles Men's Shed and Spafield Family Resource Centre.

Of the successful funding allocations, 205 grants were awarded to active retirement associations, 268 grants were awarded to Irish Countrywomen’s Associations and 23 applications were made by local sports partnerships.

Other funding allocations included 24 Men’s Shed groups, seven Rehab Care groups, 11 Arthritis Ireland initiatives, 10 Irish Wheelchair Association groups and activities for 32 family resource centres.

The grant scheme demonstrates the wide scope and ambition of Ireland’s older generations where keeping healthy and active is concerned. Zumba, salsa dancing, rowing, aqua aerobics, pilates and tai chi are just some of the activities the grant will fund.