Drom-Inch hurler Paddy Kennedy is laid to rest amid great sadness

On a calm, still, crisp and bright winter afternoon, the deafening silence which befell the parish of Drom-Inch seemed incongrously at odds with the angry tempest of grief welling in the hearts of those who knew, respected and loved the late Paddy Kennedy.

On such days- described by Chief Celebrant of the Funeral Mass, Father Martin Murphy, as his toughest as a priest - one does not expect the birds to sing, the sun to shine and the leaves to dance in the mild winter breeze. But, such were the conditions as members of his beloved Drom-Inch GAA club family carried him on his final journey to his resting place.

Nature has a way of flying in the face of normality, and for this thirty four year old giant - a 6'5” oak tree -to have been cut down in his prime has only exacerbated the sense of sadness which prevailed in the parish and much further afield.

St Laurence O'Toole Church was packed to overflowing for Requiem Mass - and this after Kennedy's Funeral Home in Borrisoleigh had been overwhelmed with sympathisers on the evening before, not to mention all those who called for the Kennedy home in Anfield, Bouladuff - Paddy Kennedy was certainly a popular man.

His unexpected passing, just the day after he had brought his four month old daughter Molly to see Santa Claus for the first time, sent shock waves throughout mid Tipperary. Paddy died in the arms of his loving wife Rachelle having returned home from soccer training - a massive heart attack claiming his life, just as it did his 49 year old father some 21 years earlier.

Aged just 33, Paddy Kennedy's passing was utterly shocking and the sense of loss in his parish reflected the popularity of a gent who was always available to help others, a great character and a man who loved all things Drom-Inch.




