Tourists ‘trapped’ in Cashel car park

A recent visitor to the Rock of Cashel was left frustrated and annoyed after she and her travelling companions were left stranded in the Rock car park, with no means of escape due to the barrier being down.

Due to the malfunctioning car park barrier, Rosaleen Crotty and seven others, including five tourists, were detained in the car park at the Rock of Cashel for over 40 minutes on Wednesday October 31, shortly after 4.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Municipal District has apologised for the incident, which left one Iranian tourist wondering if his liberty would be better protected in his native Iran.

“Bad enough that we were detained, when we finally made contact, after 20 minutes, with someone at the emergency number, rather that apologising for our being detained, his attitude was more that we had interrupted his day,” said Ms Crotty. “One of the others detained was an employee at the Rock of Cashel. She was clearly embarrassed with the situation. She explained that they at the Rock of Cashel could do nothing about it, much as they wanted to, because, the Rock of Cashel was not connected with the car park. “It gets worse. This was not a unique situation. The car park barrier gets stuck occasionally throughout the year. A delay getting a response when calling the emergency number is not unusual. The problem had gotten worse it seems since there was ´an upgrade´ to the payment system in the car park some time ago.

“So incensed was I at our detention, and the manner which the man responded, I called the Tipperary County Council on Monday, November 5. I was told they could not help me because the car park at the Rock of Cashel was the responsibility of Cashel-Tipperary Municipal District.

“I then called the Cashel-Tipperary Municipal District.and asked to speak to the person responsible for the car park at the Rock of Cashel.

The response was that ‘there is no one person responsible for the car park at the Rock of Cashel.’ Furthermore, there was no one available from the Cashel-Tipperary Municipal District to talk to me but I was assured someone would phone me back to discuss my concerns. As of yet, more than one week later, no one has called me back. This matter is a disgrace!”

Ms Crotty wondered what would have happened had there being a medical emergency in that time, and if there is a profit being made from a “substandard service”.

“As one of the most popular tourist destinations in Ireland, hundreds of vehicles park in the car park daily,” she said. “With a minimum charge of €3 per car, that brings in a lot of money for a substandard car park ‘that has no one person in charge of it’”.

Ms Crotty asked if a “non-functioning car park barrier be acceptable say in Tipperary town?”

“It was an embarrassment. I was so proud to bring my overseas friends to visit the Rock of Cashel, it was a most enjoyable and informative visit. But, it was marred by our being detained in the car park. One of my guests originally from Iran observed ´I thought after I left Iran, being detained against my will was not something I would have to deal with again’. This consistently malfunctioning car park barrier at the Rock of Cashel needs to be fixed, permanently.”

A spokesperson for the Cashel Tipperary Municipal District stated: “Firstly, we would like to apologise to Ms. Crotty and confirm that her complaint is currently the subject of investigation by the Council. Similar to all other barrier operated car parking facilities in the County and indeed countrywide the facility at the Rock car park in Cashel has a phone number displayed which patrons can ring and get assistance. This phone is manned at all times when the barrier is operational.”