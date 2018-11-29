Santa will switch on Carrick-on-Suir’s Christmas lights this Saturday

Carrick-on-Suir's business community is appealing to the public to support local traders when doing their pre-Christmas shopping as final preparations are put in place for the turning on of the town's festive season lights on Saturday.

Carrick-on-Suir's Christmas lights will be officially turned on by Santa Claus for the first time at the new plaza in front of the revamped and extended Town Hall on Saturday at 4.30pm.

A 20ft Christmas tree will be the centrepiece of the celebration, which will kick off with Santa arriving on board a Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue boat.

Carrick-on-Suir Brass Band will be perform festive tunes at the event, which is always very popular with families of young children.

Seamus Campbell of Carrick-on-Suir Business Association said the town's Christmas lights involve an investment of €20,000 this year, which is paid for by the Association's members and a €10,000 grant from Tipperary Co. Council.

He invited the people of Carrick-on-Suir to attend the turning on of the Christmas lights and encouraged them to shop local this Christmas.

Mr Campbell also encouraged local businesses, social clubs and people to give Carrick-on-Suir Vouchers as gifts. An estimated 50 local shops and businesses participate in the voucher scheme that was set up eight years ago. Close to €500,000 worth of Carrick-on-Suir Vouchers have been sold to date. He suggested a Carrick-on-Suir Voucher was an ideal Christmas bonus for companies to give staff.