Review of Carrick-on-Suir’s storm water infrastructure planned following criticism of OPW flood report

A review of the capacity of Carrick-on-Suir's water pumps, its wastewater drainage system and treatment plant during a flooding threat is to be conducted in the new year in response to sharp criticism of the OPW report into the severe flooding in the town nearly three years ago.

The review is to be conducted by Tipperary Co. Council engineers and Irish Water, the OPW and AECON , the firm managing the town's wastewater treatment plant at Lower Ballylynch and its connecting pumps and sewer pipes, will be requested to participate.

The review was decided upon at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's November meeting last week where the OPW report into the town's flooding crisis in late December 2015 was debated.

Councillors were told by District Director Pat Slattery that if the review found the town's water pumps and waste water infrastructure need upgrading, funding will be sought to get this done.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllrs Kieran Bourke (FF) and David Dunne (SF) reluctantly agreed to Mr Slattery's proposed review after making repeated calls at the meeting for an Independent inquiry/report as they are not happy with the OPW report.

Both councillors were scathing in their criticism of the final OPW report. They complained the OPW Report didn't address key concerns people in Carrick-on-Suir have in relation to the performance and capacity of water pumps in the town and the capacity of the town's wastewater treatment plantand drainage system at the height of the flooding.

In a three page critique he read to the meeting, Cllr Kieran Bourke said the report lacked substance, was vague and raised more questions than answers. It was too general and lacked technical information.

Cllr Dunne said he was persuaded not to seek an independent inquiry into the cause of the flooding in his hometown in 2016 and this decision would haunt him for the rest of his life. He asked why they had to wait so long for such an inadequate report from the OPW?

Both councillors agreed to the review concentrating on the town's water pumps, drainage system and waste water treatment plant after Mr Slattery argued an independent inquiry would incur a five or six figure sum, involve the engagement of barristers and solicitors and could take two years to complete.

After a lengthy and heated debate, Cllr Bourke said he was prepared to compromise and agree to Mr Slattery's proposal as he may not be in office again after the local elections in May. He set the end of February as the deadline for the process to be concluded. "If we are not satisfied with it I will then be calling for an independent inquiry,” he stressed.

Cllr Dunne agreed to the review provided he could have "hands on" involvement in the process. But he was afraid he would get “burned again” like he did by agreeing to the OPW conducting the report. Both councillors expressed lack of confidence in Irish Water's involvement in the review but Mr Slattery said Irish Water had the experts, the know how and was responsible.

"If there is a problem with the storm network, it's their (Irish Water's) problem to deal with it," he pointed out.

Mr Slattery said the Council could ask Irish Water to carry out a "storm assessment" of its network in the town. He indicated that if Irish Water didn't co-operate with the Council's request to take part in the review, the Council would press ahead without the utility.

Mr Slattery also said the Council would write to the OPW outlining councillors' unhappiness with the report. He acknowledged it was disappointing the report took so long but pointed out the Council has implemented many of the report's recommendations over the past two years.

