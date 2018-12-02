Tipperary Ifac to host tax seminar in Horse and Jockey

Ifac, the farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm is hosting a farming seminar in conjunction with The Irish Farmers Association and The Farmers Journal in the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Thurles, on Tuesday, December 4, at 8pm

The theme of the seminar is 2019 and Beyond and will be chaired by ifac national chairman Sean Clarke.

Speakers from ifac will discuss essential tax tips for 2019 and PAYE Modernisation.

They will also cover financial planning which will look at building your nest egg and protecting your financial future.

The IFA will give a comprehensive update on CAP reform, farm schemes, preventing rural crime and association structure while the Farmers Journal will give their predictions on farming in the future, challenges and opportunities.

Speaking about the event, Billy Holland, partner at the Ifac Tipperary office said: “At ifac, we have been providing financial advice to farming families for over 40 years.

“We know exactly how difficult 2018 has been for them because we are working with farmers every day, providing sound advice and guiding financial decision making.

“The purpose of this seminar is to look at issues facing farmers throughout 2019 and offer solutions or help where possible.

“The topics discussed will be diverse and relevant and we’re looking forward to the evening.”

This is a free event open to the public and no registration is necessary.