Gardai are investigating the theft of 8ft x 4ft wire mesh from farmland in the Mullinahone area last week.

The mesh was stolen from the farm at Killaghy, Mullinahone on the night of Tuesday/Wednesday, November 27 and 28.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in that area on this night or has information that may assist the investigation should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.