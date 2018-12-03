Shane Lee is announced as Roscrea St Patrick's Day parade chairman

Following a meeting of Roscrea’s Saint Patrick's Day parade committee on November 21, the committee is pleased to announce the election of Shane Lee as it new chairman.

Speaking afterwards, Shane Lee said: “I am pleased to announce that I have become chairman of our Saint Patrick's Day parade.

“This is something I'm extremely passionate about and it's an absolute honour for me and family to hold such a position.

“I look forward to the task ahead and hopefully bring some new ideas, energy and creativity to the parade. We have some excellent, hardworking people on our committee who are supported by a team of brilliant volunteers, all of whom give up their free time to make the parade a reality.

“I personally want to thank the outgoing chairman Steven Crofton, for the many years of hard work, time and dedication, he has given our to organising our Patrick's Day Parade in Roscrea.

“ As new chairman, I will be seeking new ideas and will be looking for new members to join our committee as working together we can achieve my goal to make the Roscrea parade the best in Tipperary. Should anyone wish to become part of our parade committee, please feel free to contact me on 086-3296667,” concluded Mr Lee.