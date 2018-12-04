Why is Tipperary town being left behind, asks Cllr Leahy

Cllr Denis Leahy has asked why Tipperary town doesn’t seem to benefit from funding for some schemes, while other towns do.

Cllr Leahy cited Kenmare as a town that has benefited from ‘agility equipment’ but Tipperary hasn’t.

Had they applied for funding, asked Cllr Leahy. “Why are we being left behind?” Tipperary town Courthouse has been in dispute for “eight years”, between the County Council and Courts Service, and “it’s the taxpayer who has to pay €66,000 to have the roof repaired,” continued Cllr Leahy.

Councillors were told the matter was “sub judice”, “and the building crumbling,” added Cllr Leahy. The building was left to decay. “If that was me I would be up in Court.”

“The town has taken its fair share, week in, week out. Why are other towns getting special equipment?” The bypass was “twice approved and it fell into the abyss,” said Cllr Leahy. There was a “lack of things being done” for the town. “And they are right to protest,” said Cllr Leahy in reference to the March4Tipp protesters outside the chamber.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said a “lot of things are happening in Tipp town, that are not happening in Kenmare. The special equipment we will get in time.” “Every town in Ireland has the same” issues, added Cllr Fitzgerald.

“I am just critical of the system which is taking so long,” said Cllr Leahy. Whenever a grant scheme is available, management have the application, said Ms McGivern.

Meanwhile, the owners of certain lands adjoining the River Ara have signalled their approval for a proposed walkway.

Meanwhile, Cllr Leahy raised the issue of lights in Abbey street and Murgasty not being used. There is a “dangerous junction” at O'Brien street at the old creamery. Cllr Leahy also called attention to a disused depot in the town, where litter and debris are strewn. “Can you clear it. There are more cans there than in the Smithwicks Brewery.”