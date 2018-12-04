Computer equipment stolen from van in Co. Tipperary town

Gardai are investigating the theft of computer equipment from a van parked in Clonmel town centre.

A black Acer computer, a Sony Bio, wireless earbuds and a computer hard drive were stolen from the van parked at Mary Street between Thursday, November 22 and Sunday, November 25.

The theft was reported to Clonmel Garda Station on November 27. Gardai estimate the equipment stolen was valued at about €1500. Contact the station at (052) 6122222 if you can be of help