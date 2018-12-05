Cashel's Lowergate street revamp gets the green light

The planned redevelopment Cashel’s Lowergate Square was given the green light by Councillors at the November meeting of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Roger Kennedy on condition that the proposed three pedestrian crossings are installed on a temporary trial basis “to see how they would work.”

The plans involve creating a circulatory one-way traffic system. Works will include upgraded paving, three new pedestrian crossings, appropriate planting and street furniture with the Lowergate fountain central to the area.

The original proposal also included the creation of a one-way traffic system on John Street and William Street (north-south portion) both one way systems running north to south from Main Street to William Street (east-west portion). The east west portion of William Street was to be retained as a two-way traffic system. However, this plan was not included in the final plans approved by Councillors.

The proposed works are within the Architectural Conservation Area of Cashel town.

The plans were put out for Part 8 public consultation process and have stirred much debate. “We will have to see how it works in practice, to ensure there are no particular difficulties arising from that,” said Cllr Kennedy in reference to the crossings. Senior Engineer Aidan Finn said Phase I involves the construction of a one-way system, but they can “put in the pedestrian crossings. If we find they are not working we will not proceed.”

Cllr Tom Wood raised objections in relation to “one of the busiest areas of the town.”

“I have serious concerns regarding safety in that area. Trucks and trailers are coming up a steep incline, perhaps stalling coming around the fountain. They could create problems. I am opposing it.” Cllr Wood said he was disappointed at the John Street proposals. The majority on the street are against it. How do you expect people to socialise in the green area in the Lowergate with three pedestrian crossings and heavy traffic passing around it, asked Cllr Wood. “I am not happy with the report so I am opposing it.”

Cllr Martin Browne said he thought “this can only be good for Cashel.” “I don’t know about that big incline. People recognise that something needs to be done. Every time something comes up in Cashel there are objections.”

Cllr Browne said residents in Lowergate have had their concerns regarding parking allayed. “There is to be a green area where you can go and sit down and relax. Every town in Ireland has parks and plazas,” added Cllr Browne. “With traffic slowing down, I don’t see the problems Cllr Wood sees. We should adopt it, especially if the pedestrian crossings can go up on a temporary basis.”

In a vote, five Councillors voted for the plans. Cllr Wood voted against, and Cllr Denis Leahy abstained.