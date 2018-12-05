BREAKING: Man to be charged in Tipperary with Monday's Thurles mugging

The defendant has been in custody in Thurles Garda Station since yesterday

A man is to be charged this afternoon in Tipperary District Court following a mugging incident in Thurles on Monday evening.

The man has been in custody in Thurles Garda Station since yesterday (Tuesday) having been picked up by Gardai arising out of the mugging at Bohernanave at approximately 10:00pm on Monday evening.

The defendant will be before Judge Elizabeth McGrath this afternoon.