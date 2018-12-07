South Tipperary Beekeepers celebrate 40th anniversary Honey Show

South Tipperary Beekeepers Association held its 40th anniversary Honey Show in the Central Technical Institute Clonmel recently.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Richie Molloy held a mayoral reception for the association to honour this great achievement in the Town Hall.

A large number of past and present beekeepers and their families attended this lovely occasion and also present were members of the Borough Council and the president of the Beekeepers association of Ireland Paul O'Brien.

Mayor Molloy spoke of the long association that beekeepers have with the town of Clonmel (Cluain Meala) going back hundreds of years and the importance of keeping bees in the locality for pollination purposes.

Micheal Mac Giolla Coda, who is one of the longest and best known beekeepers in the area, spoke to the gathering of his long association with Clonmel. Michael was on the first committee that started the honey shows and is still involved to this day, a honey judge and FIBKA lecturer he has a fountain of beekeeping knowledge to his name.

He has the Galtee Honey Farm out side Cahir with his daughter Aoife and farms over 150 colonies.

Michael spoke on the beauty of the valley between the Galtees , Comeraghs, Knockmealdowns and Slievenamon and that the area is perfect for rearing the Native black bee.

The Honey Show was a great success with over 400 hundred entries from all over Ireland.

Entries included light, dark, chunk, granulated and creamed honey also heather honey. Wax was displayed in candles, model, blocks, honey cakes, mead, toffee and sweets plus a photographic competition.

The judges under the eye of referee Redmond Williams said the quality of honey and wax was of the highest standard and gave credit to the layout of exhibits.

A number of the winners brought their exhibits over to the world honey show in London and came away with a 3rd. 4th and 5th. well done to Ireane Power, Eamon Hayes and Gerry Clancy.

South Tipperary Beekeepers Association show committee thanked all their sponsors and a big thank you to the show secretary Mary and Eamon Hayes.

