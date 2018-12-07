Tipperary library action group demand Saturday opening hours

A new action group has been established in Tipperary Town to ensure that the full potential of the new town library is realised.

The group want the new library in the Excel to develop as a social, educational and cultural base for the community in Tipperary Town and the wider community in West Tipperary and East Limerick who consider Tipperary as their local urban centre.

Their immediate objective is to have the library opened on Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and resume late opening on one evening per week. The longer term objective is to have the library open full-time.

They said that the opening of the library on Saturdays is imperative to allow working families equality of access, as weekday hours can be prohibitive for this cohort. Also, secondary school pupils and third level students would have the opportunity to study and access the state of the art computer and internet facilities.

The second objective is to ensure usage of the library space is maximised by hosting various events with a focus on Saturday events. An events initiative is very positive and could be strategically utilised to build good relationships locally whereby a collaborative approach between the local community, Tipperary County Council Library Services and various stakeholders is used to achieve outcomes.

The library action group spokespersons Anne Cooney, Marian Clarke and Olivia O'Brien said they want to meet council officials in the immediate future to bring this plan to fruition, thus maximising the library's full potential for all citizens.