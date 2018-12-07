Design plan for St Patrick’s hospital Cashel, expected in February 2019

Councillor Tom Wood has welcomed the HSE south east community healthcare chief officer’s response to his most recent request for an update on the proposed new development to replace the existing Saint Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel.

Cllr Wood says that TJ Dunford has brought some clarity to the situation by outlining the procedures involved in bringing the important development to fruition.

Due to HIQA’s initial desire that it would be operational in 2021, Cllr Wood had sought an assurance that the registration authority are happy with the proposed opening of the new complex to meet their demanding standards in early 2022.

Mr Dunford responded to Cllr Wood: “St Patrick's Hospital provides residential, rehabilitation and respite care to older adults in the South Tipperary area. The national capital plan includes the replacement of St Patrick's Hospital Cashel which will comprise the following: 60 beds to include 2 x 25 continuing care beds and 1 x 10 dementia specific beds. In addition, the current rehabilitation unit (21 beds) will continue to provide services in St Patrick's Hospital along with St Clare's Ward (11 dementia beds) on Our Lady's Campus Cashel.

“It is also planned to replace St Anthony's Unit Clonmel (part of the St Patrick's Campus) with a new 50-bed unit.”

Mr Dunford stated that the latest update from the regional health forum of November 22, from the HSE in relation to St. Patrick's Hospital Cashel, is that the design team appointment for St. Patrick's is currently being finalised.

“It is expected that the statutory applications, including planning permission and fire certification, will be made for planning by the first or second quarter of 2019. The design team plan should be available for review for all interested stakeholders in February 2019.

“The current project plan submitted by HSE estates has advised that the expected completion date for the new build will be January 2022. This date is subject to a range of issues including planning approval,” added Mr Dunford