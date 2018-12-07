Tipperary school celebrate second green flag

There was great excitement at Monard National School in County Tipperary as the school raised its second green flag recently.

The theme for the second flag was energy.

“Pupils learned very valuable lessons when working to achieve the flag and we hope to continue our quest to save energy in the future at Monard NS. thus helping to reduce global warming,” said principal Mary O’Dwyer.

“I must compliment the pupils on the green schools committee and green schools coordinators Sheila and Rory McKenzie for all their hard work in achieving the energy flag for the school.”

Pride of Tipperary Megan Morrissey and junior infant Julia Tierney raised the flag with cheers from the Monard N.S. staff, parents, relatives and friends who all joined in the celebrations.

Read more: Marie Boland retires from Tipperary Library Service