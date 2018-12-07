Tipperary GAA club hosts memorable Strictly Come Dancing

Cahir GAA in County Tipperary held its version of Strictly come Dancing Cahir 2018 and what a show the public and club members were treated to over two nights.

The high standard from the 30 dancers was second to none and if you did not know you would think it was a professional outfit that took to the stage.

Cahir GAA Club would like to thank all thirty dancers for the work they put in over the last twelve weeks, practicing every night of the week and then some, we are very proud of this bunch and we will always remember those two great nights.

"The club would also like to thank the strictly committee, all club members who helped out doing all sorts of jobs, well done people, our panel of judges on both nights, our main sponsors Woodview Service Station( and we want to wish them the best of luck on the opening of their brand new shop and food court ), Cahir House Hotel for putting up with everybody for the last number of weeks, SuperValu for their beautiful hamper, John Quirke Jewellers for sponsoring the winning trophies on Saturday night and Irwin’s in the square for sponsoring the winning trophies on Friday night, thank you also to choreographer Ruth Quinn who did a great job.

"The MC’s for both nights, The 2 Johnnies, were brilliant as usual and the club would like to wish them the best of luck on their upcoming nationwide and indeed international tour in 2019.

"The club must say thank you to all our other sponsors over the two nights for their kind donations. One person who was a great help to both the dancers and committee members and who we forgot to mention on any of the nights is Miss Leah O’Donoghue who was brilliant over the weekend so thank you Leah.

"The club hope everybody has been included but if we have missed anyone we say thank you," a club spokesperson added.

The Friday evening winning couple were Collette Kiely and Davy McEniry and the Saturday night winners were Gillian O’Keeffe and Kieran O’Dwyer.

The judges on Friday night were Edmund Golden, Louise Morrissey, John Leahy and Effin Eddie who did a great job and entertained the crowd. The Saturday night judges were Melissa Hill, Tommy O’ Donnell and Paul Collins.