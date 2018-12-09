Tipperary deaths: former Nenagh Garda Thomas A Healy has passed away

The death has occurred of former Nenagh garda Thomas A Healy of Rathnaleen, Nenagh and formerly of Pearse Road, Sligo.

Mr Healy passed away on December 7, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving children Denis, Céline, Niall and Michelle.

He was the beloved husband of the late Kate and father of the late Deirdre.

Deeply regretted by his loving children, their wives, husbands and partners, his beloved sister Maura, his adored grandchildren, extended family, treasured neighbours, friends, carers and former colleagues.

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday evening, December 10, from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Tuesday morning, December 11, for funeral mass at 10am, followed by burial at Lisboney cemetery, Nenagh.