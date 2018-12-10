Erection of South Tipperary General Hospital extension to begin this month

The erection of the 40-bed extension to South Tipperary General Hospital to deal with its chronic overcrowding, is to begin within the next week or two and the HSE expects the unit to be operational for next summer.

However, Independent TD Seamus Healy, who chairs the Save Our Acute Hospital Action Group, said he is disappointed HSE management has not yet agreed the total number of staff that will be hired to work in the new modular building extension.

He welcomed the progress of the project but t it was disappointing the new unit won't be ready this winter as forecast by the HSE earlier this year. He pointed out that the winter months are when the hospital experiences its worst overcrowding with patients accommodated on trolleys due to lack of beds.

"When the Minister for Health visited the hospital in September 2017, he gave a commitment the unit would be up and running by June 2018. It was then to be ready for this winter and then it was February next year.

“On the basis of the progress the HSE now report, April or May next year is the best estimate," he said.

A South Tipperary General Hospital spokesperson told The Nationalist the erection of the two-storey “modular” unit will begin this month.

"The off-site construction element of the modular building and site enabling works are near completion. Installation of building modules are expected to commence within the next two weeks,” he said.

The spokesperson said construction will take approximately four months to complete and equip and the unit is likely to be operational for next summer.

When asked about staffing, the STGH spokerson said the total number of staff has yet to be agreed. Hospital management engagement with a number of stakeholders in relation to staffing was ongoing.

The spokesperson said it was expected a significant number of staff of all disciplines will be required to ensure appropriate care delivery when the unit becomes operational.

Deputy Healy said he would have expected hospital management to have agreed the number of staff to recruit for the unit by now.

He said the Save Our Acute Hospital Action Group has made it very clear to the HSE that the unit won't be able to operate unless additional staff are hired. "There is no possibility the unit can operate on the basis of the existing staff, who are under huge pressure.”

Mr Healy said he was aware hospital management are currently in the process of ordering medical and other equipment for the new unit.The erection of the 40-bed extension to South Tipperary General Hospital to deal with its chronic overcrowding, is to begin within the next week or two and the HSE expects the unit to be operational for next summer.

However, Independent TD Seamus Healy, who chairs the Save Our Acute Hospital Action Group, said he is disappointed HSE management has not yet agreed the total number of staff that will be hired to work in the new modular building extension.

He welcomed the progress of the project but t it was disappointing the new unit won't be ready this winter as forecast by the HSE earlier this year. He pointed out that the winter months are when the hospital experiences its worst overcrowding with patients accommodated on trolleys due to lack of beds.

"When the Minister for Health visited the hospital in September 2017, he gave a commitment the unit would be up and running by June 2018. It was then to be ready for this winter and then it was February next year.

“On the basis of the progress the HSE now report, April or May next year is the best estimate," he said.

A South Tipperary General Hospital spokesperson told The Nationalist the erection of the two-storey “modular” unit will begin this month.

"The off-site construction element of the modular building and site enabling works are near completion. Installation of building modules are expected to commence within the next two weeks,” he said.

The spokesperson said construction will take approximately four months to complete and equip and the unit is likely to be operational for next summer.

When asked about staffing, the STGH spokerson said the total number of staff has yet to be agreed. Hospital management engagement with a number of stakeholders in relation to staffing was ongoing.

The spokesperson said it was expected a significant number of staff of all disciplines will be required to ensure appropriate care delivery when the unit becomes operational.

Deputy Healy said he would have expected hospital management to have agreed the number of staff to recruit for the unit by now.

He said the Save Our Acute Hospital Action Group has made it very clear to the HSE that the unit won't be able to operate unless additional staff are hired. "There is no possibility the unit can operate on the basis of the existing staff, who are under huge pressure.”

Mr Healy said he was aware hospital management are currently in the process of ordering medical and other equipment for the new unit.