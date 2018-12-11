Gardai arrest man in connection with armed raid on Co. Tipperary pharmacy

A man aged in his early 40s was arrested by gardai last Friday in connection with an armed raid on a pharmacy in Carrick-on-Suir.

The Carrick-on-Suir man was detained at Clonmel Garda Station last weekend for questioning in connection with the robbery of the Haven Pharmacy at New Street last Wednesday morning, December 5.

A man wearing a hoody jacket and a scarf masking his face entered the pharmacy brandishing a knife at about 9.15am shortly after it opened for business.

He threatened the shocked and frightened staff and demanded medication. The robber escaped on foot from the store with tablets.

A Clonmel Gard a Station spokesperson said fortunately no one was assaulted or injured during the raid.

She said the garda investigation into the robbery is ongoing and extensive.

Gardai issued an appeal last Wednesday for witnesses to the robbery to contact them.

The Garda spokesperson re-issued the appeal today.

She urged anyone with nformation that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024 or Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.