Fianna Fail select Tipperary Chamber chief executive Dave Shanahan to contest local elections

Tipperary Chamber chief executive David Shanahan has been chosen as a Fianna Fail candidate to run in next year's local elections.

He joins sitting councillor Siobhan Ambrose in the Clonmel electoral area after both were chosen at a convention in the Denis Lacey Hall in Clonmel on Friday night.

It is Mr Shanahan's first entry into local politics but his grandfather Joseph Power was a founder member of the Denis Lacey Cumann in 1926, a co-opted councillor in 1919, a Peace Commisioner and secretary to Frank Loughman TD.

His father, Phil Shanahan, was a noted hurler with Toomevara and won three All Ireland senior hurling medals with Tipperary in 1949, '50 and 51.

His mother was Joan Power from St. Patrick's Terrace, Clonmel.

He says his priorities include urban regeneration for Clonmel, support for South Tipperary General Hospital, housing, tourism and broadband.