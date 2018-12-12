Assaulted ex girlfriend in Parnell street car park, Thurles

A Littleton man who assaulted two people in Thurles, also admitted to having cannabis in his possession following a house search, heard a sitting of Thurles district court.

Darren Ivors, of 3 St Bridgets Terrace, Littleton, Thurles, was charged with unlawful possession of drugs, on October 26, 2017.

Sgt Andrew Lyons told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that gardaí carried out a search of Ivors’ address on that date, and found a “small quantity of cannabis herb” in his bedroom. “He accepted personal ownership,” said Sgt Lyons.

Separately, on March 26 this year, Ivors was involved in an altercation in the Parnell street area of Thurles. Sgt Lyons said gardaí responded to a call concerning a male assaulting a female in the Parnell street car park. They encountered Mr Ivors. Gardaí spoke to a doorman of a nearby pub, who reported witnessing Mr Ivors assaulting the female.

The injured party confirmed she had been assaulted by her ex partner, but did not make a complaint.

Mr Ivors was subsequently arrested, but resisted gardaí during the course of the arrest, and had to be restrained. “He kicked out at gardaí in the patrol car,” said Sgt Lyons. Ivors continued to be aggressive while being brought to Thurles garda station, and when he was placed in a cell in the garda station, he “remained highly unco-operative.”

Ivors was charged with causing criminal damage to the cell, and two counts of assault. Ivors has seven previous convictions, relating to road traffic matters.

Solicitor Patrick Kennedy said Ivors “went through a bad period” regarding the misuse of drugs. He was “acting the pup” and brought stress to his parents.

“He had been drinking and acted totally contrary to good behaviour,” added Mr Kennedy. Out of this series of events, “some good has come” in that Ivors has recognised “where he was heading.”

Mr Ivors has attended addiction counselling in Aiseirí and started working in the summer of this year. “He is working very long hours in Cork, and at the weekends,” said Mr Kennedy. “It has had a beneficial effect on him. He has not come to attention since the curfew.”

Ivors has made a “radical transformation” and Mr Kennedy asked the court to extend “as much leniency as possible,” suggesting that Mr Ivors undergo a restorative justice project in Nenagh.

Judge MacGrath noted that Ivors has no previous convictions for drugs offences, and said that if Ivors paid €150 to the court poor box by February 5 next, then the drugs charge would be struck out.

In relation to the assaults, Judge MacGrath sought victim impact statements and adjourned those matters to February 5. Judge MacGrath also sought the value of the damage done to the cell, and the cost of the clean up.

Judge MacGrath directed that Ivors pay a further €200 to the garda benevolent fund, and directed that Ivors undergo a probation report by February 5 next.

A condition attached to the probation report is that Mr Ivors not be intoxicated in a public place.