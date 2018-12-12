Whistling for drugs in Carrick on Suir

Carrick on Suir drug dealers are brazenly carrying out business in broad daylight again after losing garda resources that were mobilised during a public outcry over a drug crisis in the town.

The extent of the drug nightmare afflicting Carrick on Suir was graphically outlined at a meeting last Friday in the newly refurbished town hall.

They were told that the signal whistle for drug dealing transactions could be heard all day in the vicinity of the town hall as dealers openly carried out business in the Stable Lane area.

Councillors, backed up by garda representatives present, called for more resources to be approved for the town after being told that four young men were hospitalised recently after a drug party a short distance from the town.

Maureen Walsh, Suir Valley Community Based Drug Initiative told the meeting that the party was attended by up to twenty people who believed they were being given cocaine but were in fact given a new trend of drug MM methamphetamine with psychoactive substances.

The three hospitalised in South Tipperary General Hospital have since been discharged and one an is in a psych ward in Kilkenny.

The meeting was told that in October , when the public outcry over drug use in the town saw two hundred people attend a public meeting, more garda resources were approved to Carrick, but they had since been withdrawn because it was no longer sustainable.

"There was a reduction in the garda presence recently and now the drug dealers have become bolder" said Maureen Walsh of the HSE funded Suir Valley group.

"There is open drug dealing going on every day around the corner from this town hall.

“The whistle signal can be heard all day. When more gardai arrived the drug dealers went to ground, the garda resources are not endless and it could not be kept up and now we are back to square one again" insisted Cllr. Kieran Burke.

In October 200 people attended the public meeting on the drug crisis in Carrick. Read More Up to 200 people attend public meeting in Carrick on Suir on drugs crisis