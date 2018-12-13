Tipperary garda chief calls for more resources

After a temporary respite from the drug dealers that operate in the town, Carrick on Suir is now "back to square one".

Chief Superintendent Catherine Kehoe was told last Friday at a joint policing meeting that dealers were carrying out business in broad daylight again on the same scale they had been earlier in the year until more garda resources were approved.

Those resources have since been withdrawn because it was not sustainable and it is open season again for the drug dealers in the town the meeting was told.

Cllr.Kieran Bourke said from his constituency office he could hear the constant whistle that is a signal for the dealers who operate from Stable Lane which is located behind the newly refurbished town hall.

He said staff in the town hall in the last few weeks were asking what the whistling was it was so loud and regular.

Cllr. Bourke called for more gardai to be approved for Carrick

Cllr. David Doran said the meeting had been told of open drug dealing during the day in Carrick on Suir and he wanted to know why was the practice being tolerated.

"Our children are in trouble here, they are going to the river taking their lives, there are dealers dealing openly, they are the dregs of society" he said appealing to the powers that be to take action.

Maureen Walsh of the Suir Valley Community Based Drug Initiative , who is based in New Street a short distance from the town hall, covers a region within a ten mile radius of Carrick on Suir.

She said Carrick was no worse than anywhere else.

Inspector Detective Seamus Maher said Carrick had a good level of support recently. Every area in the county had their own issues and Carrick on Suir was no different. The gardai knew they have the support of the community on the issue and were delivering on their targets and a good intelligence network was in place.

Cllr Kieran Bourke said there was a feeling that Carrick was "grossly undernumbered" in relation to the number of gardai serving in the town which he understood to be twelve.

He was shocked to see a town like Templemore had fifteen guards and was open all day. Carrick station was only open certain times of the day. If gardai in Carrick were called out to a road traffic accident the station was unmanned

""We expect a town of Carrick to have a garda station open during daylight hours. It is obvious that the station in Carrick is undermanned and the proof was there when extra resources were moved in and drug crime dropped dramatically. Unfortunately they were not able to sustain that support within the resources we have in Tipperary" said Cllr.Bourke.

Cllr. Bourke proposed that a letter be sent to the garda authorities seeking more guards for Carrick on Suir.

Chief Superintendent Kehoe said there were finite resources in the Tipperary division and she had raised as an issue the resources in the Tipperary division compared to the resources in other divisions in the south east.

Chief Superintendent Keohe said the Tipperary division had not been getting the same resources as their counterparts in the south east and she was happy for the joint policing committee to raise the issue at national level.

She believed the very best was being done to manage resources in Clonmel and Carrick which was a very busy district.

A number of personnel were out sick at the moment. More garda were needed and she would back the case being made.

