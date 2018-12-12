Thurles mother of seven slapped other woman in courthouse feud

A woman who assaulted another woman in the Thurles district courthouse, was ordered to undergo a probation report.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that Garda Ben Jenkins was working in the courthouse on September 12, 2017, during a family law day, when he observed an argument between two females.

The garda witnessed Mary Power “slap another female on the cheek,” said Sgt Andrew Lyons. Ms Power, of 22 Beechwood Lawns, Thurles, also made allegations against the injured party. Ms Power was charged with assault. She has 11 previous convictions, including for road traffic matters, public order, and theft.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Ms Power (45) has seven children. Ms Power was attending the court regarding a domestic violence case. “Words were exchanged” while the complainant was in the company of Ms Power’s ex partner. Ms Power did make a statement to gardaí, but “did not follow through on it,” added Mr Morrissey.

The assault was at the lower end of the scale, said Mr Morrissey. “She apologies. She is embarrassed. She was under serious stress and cracked under the pressure.” Ms Power was taking medication at the time.

Judge MacGrath adjourned the matter to February 5 next for a victim impact statement and probation report.