Tipperary road crash survivor Barry Murphy honoured with RSA Ambassador award

A Killenaule man who defied all odds to survive after he was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in 2006 has been honoured with an RSA Ambassador award for his tireless campaigning for road safety in Tipperary.

Barry Murphy, who suffered life changing injuries in a road traffic collision as a back-seat passenger twelve years ago, was awarded the Road Safety Ambassador award in road safety for 2018.

The award was presented to Barry by RSA Chairperson Liz O’Donnell at the annual ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ Awards at Croke Park.

In 2006, 22 year old Barry Murphy from Killenaule was a back seat passenger in a single car collision which left him with life threatening injuries and in a coma for two months.

Barry and a friend, both of whom were wearing seatbelts, were travelling in the car of an acquaintance when the driver lost control and hit a wall. They had only travelled half a mile when the rear of the car impacted with a wall at 100kmph, wedging the vehicle into the 3ft wide wall.

Among his injuries, Barry sustained 16 fractures to his arm, swelling of the brain, a shattered skull, broken jawbone, shattered cheekbone, ruptured bowel and underwent a tracheotomy while in hospital. He can no longer play any kind of contact sport.

On the night of the accident Barry was rushed to Cork University Hospital where his parents were told he had a 10 percent chance of survival.

Amazingly Barry defied the odds and survived the night however he would go on to spend eight weeks in a coma. When he eventually woke up he had no recollection of his life before the accident.

After leaving hospital Barry went on to a rehab facility in Dun Laoighaire where he would spend almost four years learning to walk, talk, write, read, dress and feed himself and live independently once again.

Following his recovery, Barry began volunteering as a guest speaker with the Thurles Traffic Corps Road Safety seminar series urging students to think before they get behind the wheel of a car.

A total of 21 awards were presented by the RSA to individuals and organisations in recognition of their commitment and dedication to road safety at a ceremony in Croke Park. Master of Ceremonies at the event, RTÉ’s How’s Your Driving? presenter Simon Delaney oversaw awards presented in categories including media, education, business, emergency services and public sector.

Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD said: “Congratulations to everyone who received an award today and on behalf of all road users, thank you for your commitment and dedication to making our roads safer. I’d like to particularly commend the students and teachers of Castletown Girls National School, Dundalk, for their hard work promoting road safety within their community. Their efforts to educate family and friends through various road safety initiatives, especially tackling the issue of mobile phone usage by parents, is why they are deserving of the RSA Leading Lights in Road Safety Supreme Award.”

Ms Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA presented the awards, saying: “Each year, these awards allow us to recognise those who are doing their utmost to keep our local communities safe and educate others on the importance of road safety. I would like to thank all those who nominated individuals, community groups or businesses in this year’s awards, and especially this year’s winners, for their incredible and inspiring work and efforts to make our roads, and in turn, our communities, a safer place for everyone.”