A magical musical feast for the senses in Loughmore Church of the Nativity

A magical evening was experienced on Sunday night November 18, in the Church of the Nativity Loughmore.

Those present all felt a humbling experience in the performance of the High Hopes Choir who hailed from Waterford on the same day as their county men Ballygunner won the Senior Munster Hurling club final six miles away in Thurles.

A great welcome was given to the members of the choir and their manager and musicians on arrival to the community hall for refreshments where they practiced a few numbers to be performed jointly with the local folk group.

Terence O’Neill, the choir manager gave an emotionally empowered talk to those present. He introduced the High Hopes Choir which were formed five years ago by David Brophy. David saw music as a way of helping those who are most vulnerable in society the homeless.

Over the last four years the choir have travelled the length and breadth of Ireland and even went to Brussels last year. This year they played for Pope Francis with an audience of 84,000 people and 150 million worldwide. For Terence and those over the choir it is about making change to people’s lives.

Terence said: “We don’t know when change is going to come into our lives, sometimes events can happen to change our lives unexpectedly and it is how we deal with that change that matters. They know what it is like to sleep on the streets with no one around. They have wanted to commit suicide. Some of our choir members are people who have gone through it all.

“Unfortunately in our society today we have a huge problem and in my work I have experienced this first hand.

“The great sad thing that is happening today is the advent of drugs in our society. No matter where you go in Ireland you will find someone ready to pedal drugs to our young kids and it’s so sad to see that happening. We ask parents as community leaders to warn our children of the danger of drugs.

“There is no future in drugs, there is only hardship and pain. I see families destroyed, brothers and sisters not talking to each other with shame and guilt because someone came along and gave them a tablet and they thought it was great. There is absolutely no future in it.”

The proceedings commenced with Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band who added such drama to the night. Cillian Roche gave a fantastic rendition of the Battle of the Somme.

Performing also were the In Tune for Life Orchestra, a group of over 65 young people between 10 and 22 led by Ned Kelly from Ballycommon and formed in 2013.

This traditional Irish inspirational youth orchestra enthralled the audience with their delightful traditional music.

They have travelled far and wide performing at concerts for charitable events. They played a piece of music called Planxty 12.

It was 300 years old and played for the first time in public. It was hauntingly beautiful and can be heard on The Cottage facebook page.

It was very poignant that while Terence O’Neill spoke with passion on the dangers of drugs in our society that there were so many young people from the In Tune for Life Orchestra, the school community and the surrounding areas present to hear his talk.

We could not be more proud of our local artists - Loughmore National School, Kathleen Nesbitt’s CCE, group of musicians and Loughmore Folk Choir who backed the High Hopes Choir for three songs.

Our folk group have received an invitation from The High Hopes Choir to join them in an event they are having on December 23 at 6.30pm as part of Waterford Winterval Christmas festival.

Our church was packed to capacity for one of the most enjoyable nights of fantastic entertainment.

Congratulations to Loughmore Development Group for organising such a wonderful concert.