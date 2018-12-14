Young man caught with cannabis must pay €250 to Tipperary court poor box

A young man caught with €10 worth of cannabis must pay €250 to Carrick-on-Suir Court Poor Box in order to avoid a conviction for drugs possession.

Judge Terence Finn directed Aaron Power of 15 Power Villas, Piltown, to make the €250 contribution after he pleaded guilty to possessing the drug at his home on March 12.

Gda. John Downey gave evidence that gardai found the cannabis while executing a search warrant on this house. Power co-operated with the gardai and had no previous convictions for possessing illegal drugs.

The court was told Power is currently serving a custodial sentence. Solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client was using his time well in custody doing courses in first aid and safe pass and working to achieve a Gaisce award.

Judge Finn adjourned the case to Carrick-on-Suir Court of April 4, 2019, to give Power time to complete his sentence and save the €250.